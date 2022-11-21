United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 8,212 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

