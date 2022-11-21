United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $51.14 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

