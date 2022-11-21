United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $58.50 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $58,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $81.30 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

