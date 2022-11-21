United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 18,065 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $100,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

CVX stock opened at $181.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $350.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

