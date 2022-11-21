United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 72,665 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,665 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $77,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NYSE:NVO opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

