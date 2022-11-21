United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $36,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after buying an additional 409,137 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,215,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,022,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 542,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 189,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $87.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03.

