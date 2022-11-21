United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.39 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

