UNIUM Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $914.80 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 114.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $47.08 or 0.00290519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $136.93 million and $914.80 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 48.70831061 USD and is down -17.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $923.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

