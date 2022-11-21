Unizen (ZCX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.75 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

