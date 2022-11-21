Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 16,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 214,935 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Upland Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

