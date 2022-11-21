V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

VFC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

