VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $66.70. 19,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

