Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Corient Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VEA traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. 225,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,010. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98.

