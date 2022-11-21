Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Corient Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
VEA traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. 225,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,010. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?>
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.