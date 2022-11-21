Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $47,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VYM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,344. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57.

