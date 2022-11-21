Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verbund from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verbund from €125.00 ($128.87) to €110.00 ($113.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verbund from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verbund has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Verbund Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Verbund has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

