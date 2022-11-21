Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.43. 44,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,666,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $5,273,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

