Vernon James Ellis Sells 1,500 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,854. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
