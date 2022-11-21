Vernon James Ellis Sells 1,500 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,854. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FTI Consulting by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

