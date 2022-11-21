Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Up to $15.08

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $15.69. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 5,848 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
