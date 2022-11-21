Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Up to $15.08

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $15.69. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 5,848 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 51.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $2,504,000.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.