Vertcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,846.27 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $19,846.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,979.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00384421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00109332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00816520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00638822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00231735 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,501,860 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

