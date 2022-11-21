Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Argus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.33.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.63 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $302,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 157,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.