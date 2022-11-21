Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Argus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.33.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.63 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $302,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 157,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
