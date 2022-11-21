Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 227,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,530. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

