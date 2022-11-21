VRES Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.19 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00007902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $869.79 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,155.27 or 1.00006227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00039628 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00230848 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003809 BTC.

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.28328153 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,089.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

