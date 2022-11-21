VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $106.22 million and $1.01 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,340,548,591,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,029,175,789,740 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

