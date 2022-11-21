Wallace Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises 14.4% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.50% of Graham worth $95,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham Stock Performance

GHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $642.90. 78 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,046. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.