Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 233,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $265.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

