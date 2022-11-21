Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $192.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

