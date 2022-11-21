Wallace Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,005 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 2.4% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in General Mills by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,136,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,274. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

