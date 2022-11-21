Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.8% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,213 shares of company stock worth $624,095,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

