Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $26.04 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Wanchain has a market cap of $26.04 million and approximately $962,933.72 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00056227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.