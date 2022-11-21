WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $103.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $96.59. 76,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

