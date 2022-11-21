Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NeoGenomics (NEO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2022 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

11/14/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – NeoGenomics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/12/2022 – NeoGenomics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

