Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evotec (EVT)

11/16/2022 – Evotec was given a new €21.00 ($21.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/9/2022 – Evotec was given a new €34.00 ($35.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/9/2022 – Evotec was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2022 – Evotec was given a new €35.00 ($36.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/3/2022 – Evotec was given a new €35.00 ($36.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2022 – Evotec was given a new €26.00 ($26.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/17/2022 – Evotec was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2022 – Evotec was given a new €35.00 ($36.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ETR:EVT traded down €0.32 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting €16.57 ($17.08). 573,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.25. Evotec SE has a 52 week low of €16.18 ($16.68) and a 52 week high of €44.94 ($46.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.49.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

