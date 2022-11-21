Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spire (SR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) recently:
- 11/21/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00.
- 11/18/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/16/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $73.00.
- 10/21/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Spire is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 9/22/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Spire Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. 319,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24.
Spire Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
