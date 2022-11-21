Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spire (SR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) recently:

11/21/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00.

11/18/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $73.00.

10/21/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Spire is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/22/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. 319,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Get Spire Inc alerts:

Spire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.