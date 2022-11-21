Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $67.21. 31,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

