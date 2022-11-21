Western Asset Management Company LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 497,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 338,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $90.86. 77,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.