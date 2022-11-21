Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

NYSE WRN opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $248.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.09.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

