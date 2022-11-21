Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 47310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

