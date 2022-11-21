Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $232.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $244.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.