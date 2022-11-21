Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,987 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $141.73. 101,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,818. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

