Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $414.61. 5,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.26.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

