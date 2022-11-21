Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $273.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,327. The company has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

