Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $287.22. 13,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

