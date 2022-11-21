Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

WWD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.86.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $97.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

