World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.22 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $42.22 million and $323,585.60 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00074556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022791 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,844,274 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

