WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $447.70 million and approximately $34.14 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04473687 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $70.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

