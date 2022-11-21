WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CEO Sima Sistani Buys 63,935 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WW International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,013. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in WW International by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

