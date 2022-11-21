XDC Network (XDC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $303.61 million and $2.50 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XDC Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

