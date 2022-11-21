XIDO FINANCE Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00009644 BTC on exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $230,208.18 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

