XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. XSGD has a market cap of $53.88 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00004360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,114,331 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

