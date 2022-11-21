Yellow Pages Limited (Y) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.17. The stock has a market cap of C$249.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.43. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$12.43 and a one year high of C$14.69.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

